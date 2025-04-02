Natasha Akpoti Denies Campaign Allegations, Says Sallah Visit Was Non-Political

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has refuted claims that her recent visit to her hometown was politically motivated.

Addressing the allegations, the embattled lawmaker clarified that her trip on Monday, April 1, 2025, was solely to celebrate Sallah with her constituents and not an avenue for political mobilization.

Her remarks come in response to accusations that she financially induced people to attend the gathering—an assertion she dismissed as false and misleading.

“This was a celebration of unity and shared love, not politics,” Akpoti-Uduaghan asserted. “The people who welcomed me did so of their own free will, and I deeply appreciate their sacrifice.”

Despite a government-imposed restriction on vehicular movement, large crowds of supporters walked long distances through bush paths to greet her with an enthusiastic reception.

Arriving via helicopter, the senator was met with overwhelming cheers, underscoring the deep connection she shares with her people. Some of her supporters even faced attacks on their way but remained determined to join her in the festivities.

She further clarified that the attendees were drawn from the five local government areas of Kogi Central, representing a fraction of her total supporters.

According to her, the turnout reflected the genuine admiration and loyalty she enjoys within the region.