Umahi Orders Reopening Of Independence Bridge In Lagos

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has ordered the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Naija News reports the Minister issued the directive on Wednesday following the massive traffic gridlock that enveloped the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Recall that the federal government had announced plans to close the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) in Lagos State for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The statement noted that the bridge would be closed from April 1 until the end of May 2025 and advised road users to use alternative routes during the period.

She apologised for any inconvenience the closure might cause and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation as the government worked to ensure the safety and stability of the road infrastructure.

“The closure will affect traffic traveling from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.

“Kesha advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion during the repair period,” Kesha said.