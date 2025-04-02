Governor Okpebholo Sends Message To Supporters Ahead Of Edo Governorship Tribunal Ruling

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has called for peace, unity, and respect for the rule of law as the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal prepares to deliver its judgment today on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The tribunal, sitting in Abuja, is set to rule on the challenge brought by the PDP and Ighodalo, who are contesting the outcome of the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election, in which Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Okpebholo as the winner of the election with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ighodalo, who garnered 247,655 votes.

Despite this, the PDP candidate and his party have approached the tribunal, alleging irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

In response to the upcoming judgment, Governor Okpebholo, in a statement released on Tuesday, addressed his supporters, urging them to remain calm and respectful of the legal process.

“We have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and I respect the legal avenues available to all parties. The tribunal’s decision is a crucial part of our democratic process, and we must all respect its authority,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

The governor emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in the state, saying, “I want to emphasize that our state’s progress and development are paramount. We must not allow political differences to disrupt the peace and harmony we have worked so hard to build.”

He further called on political leaders, community leaders, and citizens to embrace unity and avoid spreading misinformation.

Okpebholo stated, “I call on all political leaders, community leaders, and citizens to respect the rule of law, maintain peace and order, embrace unity, and avoid spreading misinformation.”

Governor Okpebholo expressed his confidence in the judiciary’s ability to deliver a fair and just ruling. “I have full confidence in our judiciary and its ability to deliver a fair and just judgment. I also have faith in the resilience and maturity of our people,” he said.

He concluded with a message of hope and faith in the state’s future, he stated, “Let us show the nation that we are people committed to democracy, peace, and progress. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation. May God bless our state.”