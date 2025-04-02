‘Go And Check National Budget To Know Your Allocation, I Cannot Steal To Please You’ – Lawmaker Tells Constituents

Lawmaker representing Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Constituency at the House of Representative, Hon. Joshua Audu Gana, has berated his constituents after some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders, including the local government Chairman, Suleiman Kupanti, expressed dissatisfaction with his stewardship.

Naija News reports that Gana, while addressing PDP stakeholders on Tuesday in the Mokwa local government area, said he cannot answer all the prayers and expectations of the people because he is not God.

Gana said the constituents lack understanding of the different tiers of government, stressing that some of their expectations do not fall under his jurisdiction, and he will direct them to the right channel.

According to the lawmaker, he may not have received funds for constituency projects because he is in the opposition and cannot steal to please them.

The angry legislator said: “I thank God that I am not God. I cannot answer all your prayers. It is only God who will answer all your prayers because the complaints of the people are prayers to God. When you want to score anyone, you will need to understand public office. The money in public office is not my father’s money; it is not my personal money; it is government money.

“They know me, I be old soldier, I no dey fear anything for this life. I am not afraid of anything except God. If you want to score me, go and check the national budget, check the items that fall under Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency and the allocation. Go and check if the projects were 100 per cent funded, then you can come and ask me about it and that is when you can score me.

“But now, when no money has been provided by the federal government, you want me to go and steal? My father is not a thief, none of my family is a thief, and you people will not make me a thief. Whether you try from heaven to earth, I cannot go and steal for what is not provided.

“The party in rulership today is APC and I am in the opposition. When you make a comparison of now to what has happened before, it is different. When you compare one legislator in an APC-ruled government to when PDP was in power, then you are a bad examiner.”