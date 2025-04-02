Court Halts Abia Government’s Move To Appoint New Judges

A Federal High Court in Umuahia has issued an order preventing the Abia State Government and its representatives from proceeding with a new selection process for judicial appointments in the state.

This ruling follows a legal challenge filed by two litigants opposing the government’s decision to initiate a fresh process for appointing 10 judges.

In 2022, the Abia State Judicial Service Commission had already shortlisted candidates for judicial appointments.

These candidates underwent interviews with the National Judicial Council (NJC) on October 17, 2022, and were also screened by the Department of State Security (DSS). However, before their official appointments could be confirmed, a legal dispute stalled the process.

Despite this, the state government recently abandoned the 2022 exercise and initiated a fresh selection process, leading to discontent among the initially shortlisted candidates.

In response, Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne and Victoria Okey Nwokeukwu, representing themselves and other shortlisted candidates from 2022, filed a lawsuit against the Abia State Judicial Service Commission, the Chief Judge, the Attorney General, and eight other parties.

The plaintiffs requested an interim court order directing all involved parties to maintain the current situation until a ruling on the interlocutory injunction is reached. Additionally, they urged the court to issue any further directives deemed necessary.

Presiding over the case, Justice S. B. Onu reviewed the urgency affidavit submitted by the first plaintiff, Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne, along with arguments from their counsel, Obinna Nkume.

The court then ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined.

Furthermore, the court required the plaintiffs to provide an undertaking for damages should the order later be deemed unwarranted.