Breaking: Ex- NYSC DG, Tsiga Released From Kidnappers’ Den After 56 Days

Former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), has regained his freedom after spending 56 days in kidnappers’ den.

Naija News recalls that Tsiga was abducted from his hometown in the Bakori local government area (LGA) of Katsina state on February 5, 2025, alongside nine other residents.

However, his abductors held him captive for weeks after his family paid over ₦60 million for his release.

Amid the conflicting figures regarding the ransom paid earlier, a close family member who spoke with Daily Trust said that after receiving the money, the kidnappers kept mum for one week before contacting the family, where they put the general on the phone to speak with them.

“The money was taken to them and it was only after one week, that was on Tuesday March 11, that they called and we heard his voice,” the source revealed.