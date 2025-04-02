Akpabio Responds To Allegation Of Plotting With Yahaya Bello Kill Natasha

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed the allegations of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during her Sallah Homecoming rally in Okehi, Kogi State.

Naija News reports that Natasha, during the rally on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, alleged that Akpabio had plotted with Kogi Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello to assassinate her.

She said, “On 12th of March, Akpabio spoke to Governor Ododo to recall me. But he told him it will be impossible because the masses are with her, the people are with her.

“But Akpabio was not satisfied. He then sent for Yahaya Bello and it was actually Senator Asuquo who picked him to the venue of the meeting. I was informed of everything. And when they got to him, the meeting was in two fold. They told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it.

“Of course, money changed hands that night. The second thing he told him was that he should try and kill me. I didn’t make this public, but I wrote to the police. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja. It should be done here (Okehi) So it should seem as if it was the people that killed me here. I didn’t make it public, but we did notify the security agencies of that.”

In response, the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, in an interview with The Nation said Akpabio would not be distracted by Natasha’s allegations.

According to Akpabio’s aide, the onus lies on Senator Natasha to prove her allegations.

He said: “My reaction simply is that whoever alleges must prove. That is simple. That is trite in law. The principle of law is that whoever alleges must prove.

“But for now, the SP is assiduously working together with his colleagues Senators to collaborate, synergize with the executive to give to Nigeria renewed hope.

“I’m saying that the SP is not going to come down and begin to get distracted. What he’s concentrating on now is collaborating with his colleagues senators for a constructive collaboration with the executive and other arms of government to give Nigeria Renewed Hope.”