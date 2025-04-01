Zambian President Hichilema Slams Ministers For Sleeping During Cabinet Meetings

Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema has strongly reprimanded his ministers for dozing off during cabinet meetings, calling it a sign of poor discipline and lack of self-control.

During the swearing-in of newly appointed Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo on Monday, Hichilema voiced his displeasure over the recurring issue, stressing the importance of attentiveness in governance.

“In cabinet, somebody’s sleeping at 10 hours – the question is where were they… if you can start conking there? To me, that is a crime, a serious crime,” he stated.

Although the president did not explicitly define what he meant by “indulgence,” local media have linked his remarks to late-night partying and excessive alcohol consumption.

He warned that such habits not only affect government efficiency but could also compromise national security.

“I have advised cabinet that we must have a self-censure. When you’re in public office you must have… self-control, not to over-indulge,” he said, referencing biblical teachings on self-discipline and cautioning that reckless behavior could lead to self-destruction.

Hichilema, who won a decisive election victory in 2021 on the promise of revitalizing Zambia’s economy, has consistently emphasized accountability in government.

Since taking office, he has dismissed multiple senior officials, including ministers, due to concerns about their performance.

The president also criticized ministers who leak sensitive government information on social media, particularly “during happy hours.”

“So how do you participate in a meeting when you are sleeping? The message is very clear: you are not interested in cabinet deliberations on behalf of Zambians. So why are you sitting there?” he questioned.