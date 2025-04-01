Why I Accepted To Work With Tinubu Despite Criticising Him In The Past – Bosun Tijani

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Olatunbosun Tijani, has described President Bola Tinubu as a leader who is capable of tackling the country’s multifaceted challenges.

Tijani made the remark on Monday while speaking to newsmen at the inauguration of a solar-powered community ICT centre in Abeokuta, facilitated by the National Information Technology Development Agency.

He claimed that his criticism of political leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, was borne out of his desire for a better Nigeria.

The minister said his decision to serve under Tinubu was driven by his belief in the President’s leadership.

Tijani stated, “It was not about how easy, it was about intention, because leadership is about intentions.

“When you come close to President Bola Tinubu, you will know that Nigeria is fortunate to have someone like him. Let’s leave politics aside and examine the development trajectory under his administration.

“This is the first president who has made it easier for every young Nigerian to access education, regardless of their background, through the student loan scheme.

“This is also the president who removed the fuel subsidy, a long-standing burden on Nigerians, and is now redirecting those resources to national development.

“He has significantly reduced the country’s debt servicing obligations, freeing up funds for critical projects.

“So, for me, it was not difficult to accept to work under such a man. I wasn’t critical of past governments because I was a politician but because I wanted a better society. And there is no better person to work with to achieve that than President Bola Tinubu.”

Tijani’s remarks come after Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during a special Iftar marking Tinubu’s 73rd birthday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, recalled that the minister’s nomination was met with strong resistance due to his previous criticisms of the government.