Wellesley Bolt: Usain Bolt’s Father Passes Away

Wellesley Bolt, the father of renowned Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, has passed away at the age of 68.

According to the UK Independent, Wellesley Bolt reportedly died on Monday in Jamaica after a prolonged battle with illness.

Wellesley was a devoted family man and the father of three children, including Usain, Sadiki, and Christine Bolt-Hylton. Alongside his wife, Jennifer, he ran a local grocery store, where they became well-known figures in their community while maintaining a low profile.

Despite his humble demeanor, Wellesley played an instrumental role in shaping Usain’s burgeoning athletic career, contributing significantly to his journey as he achieved the remarkable honour of becoming an eight-time Olympic gold medallist. His steadfast support, encouragement, and wisdom were vital in helping Usain navigate the challenges of fame and competition.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, extended his condolences on social media, saying: “I join with every Jamaican in extending my deepest and most sincere condolences to Usain Bolt, his beloved mother Mrs. Jennifer Bolt, and the entire Bolt family, following the passing of their patriarch, Mr. Wellesley Bolt.

“Mr. Bolt was the father of a global icon and a strong, quiet force behind one of Jamaica’s greatest sons. His presence, support, and guidance helped to shape a legacy that continues to inspire the world.”

Wellesley is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their three children.