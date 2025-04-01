Uromi Killings: “I Placed Security Above All, And It Is A Priority” – Gov Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to security, emphasizing that tackling crime remains his top priority.

Speaking in an interview shared by Vanguard, the governor highlighted significant strides in curbing cult-related violence and kidnapping, while also addressing the recent killings in Uromi.

Okpebholo assured residents that his government is taking decisive actions to make Edo a safe and secure state for all.

Reacting to the recent killings in Uromi, allegedly carried out by a vigilance group, the governor described the incident as distressing and a setback to the government’s efforts in improving security.

“It was a very distressing incident which tended to cast a blight on what we are doing in security,” he stated.

The governor revealed that his administration swiftly took action by arresting 14 suspects who are currently under interrogation. He emphasized that Edo State will not tolerate jungle justice or mob attacks.

“In Edo State, there is no room for savagery. There is no room for jungle justice and or mob attacks. We will never condone such behaviours. I won’t want to talk more on that so as not to jeopardize security investigations,” he said.

Strengthening Security in Edo State

Governor Okpebholo highlighted the proactive measures taken to enhance security, including the restructuring of the State Security Corps and the acquisition of modern security vehicles equipped with advanced technology.

“The challenges in the area of security you see in Edo State are being addressed. I have also signed some bills into law to strengthen the security of our State. Kidnappers and cultists are on the run. When we took over government, cultism was a common thing in Edo State. We have addressed that now. Other security challenges we face will be addressed soon, I assure you,” he affirmed.

Reflecting on the last festive season, the governor noted that there were no reports of cult-related killings, attributing this to the state’s intensified security measures.

“As a government, our responsibility is to provide the people of the State with security. During my campaigns, I placed security above all, and it is an area of focus and priority for my administration because it is important,” he stated.

He reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for cultism and criminal activities, assuring that security agencies have been instructed to collaborate in making Edo safe for residents while driving criminals out of the state.

“We have ordered the security agencies to collaborate and ensure Edo is safe for all, but not safe for criminals. We charge them to smoke criminals out of the State wherever they are hiding and ensure the State is safe for all,” Okpebholo declared.