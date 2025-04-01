Uromi Killing: What I Discussed With Gov Okpebholo – Jibrin

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has said what he demanded from Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Northerners killed in Uromi, was justice.

Naija News reported that Governor Okpebholo of Edo State paid a visit to Senator Jibrin over 16 reported hunters killed in Uromi, who were traveling to the North.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Jibrin said those responsible for the killing must be brought to justice.

While commending the Governor for his efforts, he urged him to leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice was served.

He wrote: “The Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, paid me a condolence visit in Abuja over the killings of innocent travellers who are from Kano in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The governor, who was at my Maitama residence in Abuja, described as unfortunate and condemnable the killing of innocent travellers. He disclosed that the 14 suspects arrested in connection with the killings are going to be taken to Abuja for further interrogation.

“He also told me of the plans of the Edo State Government to assist the families of the slain hunters. For this purpose, he said, a committee has been set up.

“After commending him for his efforts so far, I urged him to leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served.

“Before today’s (Monday) meeting, I called him several times on the matter.

“As promised, we will ensure that the perpetrators are punished to deter others. What everyone wants now is justice, and it must be served. The perpetrators must be brought to justice.”