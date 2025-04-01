Uromi Killing: One Of The Travelers Stabbed Vigilante For Climbing To Search Their Vehicle – Gen. Esekhaigbe

Major-General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) has said the action of the reported hunters killed in Uromi was partly responsible for the action of the vigilante group.

Naija News reported that some 16 reported hunters were killed in Uromi, Edo State while traveling to the North.

Speaking with Arise News, General Esekhaigbe disclosed that the true position of the incident was being narrated one-sidedly.

He stated that the vigilante group had local intelligence that the reported hunters had arms in the vehicle conveying them to North. They wanted to search the vehicle, but in the process, one of them stabbed a vigilante personnel with a knife, leading to the action of the vigilante group.

“Those people that did that, let me also correct one impression here. It was not a one-sided thing that happened in Uromi. When these people were stopped, they said they were going to go in to search the vehicle because they had local information that they were actually carrying arms.

“So in the process of struggling to go inside, one of them stabbed one of the vigilante guys. So in the process of that, hell will let loose. But that is not justifying the action because it’s condemnable and taking another person’s life unjustly is not part of our culture in that area where we come from,” he said.

The General emphasized the need to sensitize cattle rearers on what it means to do legitimate business and avoid underground movement.

He also called on community leaders and traditional rulers to clearly stipulate for herders the rules and regulations of the communities before allowing them graze in their communities.

“We must sensitize the people to know that they have come to do legitimate business and not this underground movement. And you must know your environment. If people flock in to say they want to work with you, do you know their identity? Have you processed them to know whether they are genuine or not? Or whether they are hiding under the canopy of cattle rearing to cause their mayhem?

“So the leaders of the community themselves should be alive to their responsibilities.

“If you allow people to come and rear cows and say they pay you homage or whatever, you must let them know that there are laws that are governing in that environment. And the police, too, has to be very proactive when these issues happen,” he stated.