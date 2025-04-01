Trans Niger Pipeline Fully Restored After Explosion In Rivers, Supplies Resume

The Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), which recently suffered an explosion, has now been restored to full operation, and normal supplies to the Bonny oil terminal have resumed.

This was confirmed by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), an indigenous pipeline surveillance firm.

According to PINL, the restoration efforts were expedited due to the cooperation of host communities in the affected regions, which played a key role in the swift resolution of the crisis.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, PINL’s Community Relations Consultant, Akpos Meze, expressed appreciation for the support of the host communities in Abia, Imo, and Rivers States.

Naija News reports that he highlighted that the company is committed to continuous engagement with the 215 host communities of the TNP.

Meze outlined various initiatives that are part of PINL’s plans to uplift the communities, including skills acquisition programs, scholarships, and other youth empowerment schemes.

He noted that these efforts aim to provide sustainable opportunities for the youths and ensure their long-term success in the communities.

“In the next month, we will deploy our teams to selected points to provide medical outreach to indigent residents who may not have the resources to afford such facilities. We are also providing piped water to some of the host communities. We have already provided such water for Asarama community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State,” Meze said.

The host communities expressed their appreciation for PINL’s ongoing efforts to secure the pipelines, which are critical national assets.

They praised the firm for its continuous engagement with the communities, which has contributed to a peaceful environment and empowerment of the local people.

The traditional ruler of Eleme Kingdom, King Philip Obelle, spoke at the meeting, acknowledging the importance of PINL’s work while also highlighting the need for further attention to the welfare of the host communities. He urged the company to bring the concerns of the communities to the federal government.

“Our communities are suffering from the effects of oil pollution. We have been experiencing different kinds of illnesses because of oil exploration activities. We experience what they call acid rain, and the tops of our buildings are deteriorating,” said Obelle, who also called for more government action to address the environmental damage caused by oil exploration.

The President of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationalities in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), Dr. Kennedy West, also spoke at the meeting.

He appealed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to fulfill its obligations under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in relation to the host communities. West urged the NNPCL to ensure that the legal provisions meant to support these communities are fully implemented.