Trans-Kalabari Road Project To Boost Socio-Economic Growth – Rivers Administrator Ibas

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has stated that the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road Project is one of the strategic initiatives aimed at addressing the socio-economic difficulties faced by residents in the riverine communities.

Naija News reports that Ibas made the remarks during an inspection tour of the Trans-Kalabari Road site in Rumuolumeni Community and the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters in Rumuokwurushi Community, both located in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday.

Ibas emphasized the importance of the project, noting that its completion would significantly enhance the socio-economic development of both Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

“We are aware of the very difficult, challenging terrain in this area, especially in terms of communication between communities. This project, once completed, will boost the socio-economic life of the state and the nation as a whole,” Ibas said.

He further expressed confidence in the ability of the contractors to meet the project deadlines. “We are hoping and imploring the contractors to make sure they keep to the timelines. The state government has met its obligations by making resources available, so we are counting on the contractors to keep to the completion schedule,” Ibas added.

During his tour, Ibas also visited the Civil Servants Quarters designated for Permanent Secretaries, where he discussed the housing challenges faced by civil servants. He emphasized the need for adequate housing to enable civil servants to perform better in their duties.

“I have civil servants who have challenges with their accommodation. We have been out there to see how far the project has gone, and I was assured that the accommodation will be delivered on time. This will allow those who need it to settle down and focus on their work,” Ibas said.

The administrator concluded by reaffirming his commitment to building a peaceful Rivers State, noting that the residents would ultimately benefit the most from the government’s efforts.