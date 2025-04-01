‘The Killings In My Constituency Have Reached Outrageous Level’ – Benue Lawmaker Cries Out

The lawmaker representing Otukpo-Ohimini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Blessing Onuh, has raised alarm over the outrageous level of insecurity in her constituency, pleading with President Bola Tinubu to intervene urgently.

Naija News learnt that Onuh, in a statement on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, expressed frustration over the senseless murder of innocent people in her constituency, berating security agencies for their perceived inaction.

The lawmaker noted that after each attack, state and local officials merely issue statements claiming to be on top of the situation, with no concrete action to follow.

Onuh appealed to President Tinubu to direct security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, bring them to justice, and restore peace to the affected communities.

Recounting recent incidents, Onuh disclosed that a retired customs officer, Onche Akatu, was brutally killed in the Asa 2 community, Otukpo Local Government Area and two members of his family were abducted.

She said, “The killings in my constituency have reached an outrageous level in recent weeks. Every day, we witness the senseless murder of innocent people, and tragically, it is beginning to feel as though it is normal.

“I wonder why people are being killed and kidnapped repeatedly, yet nothing happens to the perpetrators. After every attack, all we hear from the security apparatus in Makurdi and Otukpo is that they are ‘on top of the matter,’ but nothing ever changes. Families mourn their dead, return home, and brace for the next attack by suspected herdsmen.

“The most painful part is that two members of his family were kidnapped after his gruesome murder. Should the dead man now rise to pay ransom for their release? My heart bleeds.”

The lawmaker also recounted the case of a nursing mother, Felicia Ochigbo, who was slaughtered in the Old NTA Area of the Asa community, and the recent murder of another resident, an Igbo man.

“Last month in Okpomoju Community in Okete Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area, suspected herdsmen killed five men causing extreme grief. These herdsmen according to community sources are even threatening people with phone calls. As I speak to you now people are running away from their communities without even knowing if where they are going to is even safe.”

“Are these killers above the law? Why is it so difficult to apprehend them and restore peace so that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed?” she queried.