‘Some People Thought I’m A Yahoo Boy Using Comedy To Cover Up’ – Oluwadolarz

Nigerian skit maker, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, better known as Oluwadolarz, has opened up about how his stage name led to misconceptions about his character and reputation.

Naija News reports that in an interview with Open Up Podcast, Oluwadolarz said his stage name originated during his days as a stand-up comedian.

He said the name “Dolarz” was coined in 2010 after cracking a joke about the dollar’s value fluctuating against the naira, and people started calling him “Dolarz” because it was a memorable joke.

The skit maker said the name led many people to believe he was involved in fraudulent activities, with some brands avoiding collaborations with him due to the misconception that he was a fraudster using comedy as a cover-up.

He said, “My stage name started with “Dolarz” first in 2010 when I was doing stand-up comedy. People started calling me “Dolarz” because I cracked a joke about the dollar rising and falling at the time.

“So whenever people are with me, they forget my real name and call me Dolarz because that’s the joke they can remember.

“Around 2014, I started saying “Oluwa is involved” so when people call me Dolarz, I will reply “Oluwa is involved ” and that’s how Oluwadolarz was coined.

“However, because of the name, a lot of people thought I was one yahoo boy or bad guy. Some brands did not even want to be associated with me because of the misconception that I’m just a Yahoo boy trying to cover up with comedy.

“So, I had to start explaining how the name was coined and its meaning.”