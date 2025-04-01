‘Silence Of Govt Will Escalate Issues’ – Macaroni Reacts As Herdsmen Invade Enugu Community

Nigerian content creator cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has frowned at the silence of the government over the ongoing crisis in Enugu State.

Naija News learnt that more than 44 farm settlements, known as ‘Ndiagu’, have been overrun, with residents fleeing their homes to seek shelter in neighbouring communities.

The affected communities include Abor Ishala, Mgbuji, Agu-Amede, Eha-Agu, and Umuhu.

Reacting via his social media page on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Macaroni called on the government to swing into action to protect its citizens.

The movie star asserted that the federal and state government’s silence in the face of violence in the South will escalate issues and lead to the loss of other innocent lives.

Macaroni stated that all regions must speak against it, adding that no tribe is superior to another.

He wrote, “Evil like this should be condemned by all!! Not only that the Government must swing into action and show that there is zero tolerance for this sort of barbarism!!!

“When the government is quiet, the people feel the need to protect their lives and properties by themselves, which escalates issues and leads to the loss of other innocent lives. Injustice is injustice! It does not matter where it happens. North, East, South or West, we must always speak against it.

“No person, group or tribe is superior to another. All rights must be respected”.