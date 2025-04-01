Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Stands Firm On Sallah Visit Despite Kogi Govt Ban

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has reaffirmed her commitment to proceed with her planned visit to her constituency for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, despite swirling rumours that she had canceled the visit.

In a statement issued by her media team early Tuesday morning, the lawmaker clarified that her visit to Kogi Central would take place as scheduled, urging her supporters to disregard the speculations surrounding the visit.

“We are pleased to confirm that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sallah visit to Kogi Central Senatorial District will proceed as planned. Despite rumors circulating online, there has been no official announcement from our office regarding the cancellation of this visit,” the statement read.

The statement also emphasized the senator’s dedication to her statutory function, highlighting her ongoing commitment to fostering unity and cooperation within her constituency.

“As the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains committed to engaging with her community and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation.

“Her dedication to the people of Kogi Central is unwavering, and she looks forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents,” the statement continued.

The statement further reassured the public that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the success of the planned event. Akpoti-Uduaghan extended an invitation to all community members to join her in marking the special occasion.

However, the senator’s visit comes amid growing security concerns in the state. Just hours before Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statement, Naija News reported that the Kogi State Government announced a ban on public rallies and gatherings due to security reports.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, explained that the ban was imposed to prevent any security breaches that could destabilize the state.

This follows reports of violent rallies disguised as political and religious agitations, particularly in Kogi Central, which had raised alarm.

Fanwo also noted that two lives were lost in incidents in Kasemiya, Katubo, and Umozu Ette in Kogi West, further intensifying the need for security measures.

“The intelligence reports indicated that some persons were planning to stage violent rallies, which could have serious repercussions,” Fanwo said.