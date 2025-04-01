Recall From Senate: ‘What I See INEC Doing Is Aiding And Guiding’ – Natasha

The lawmaker who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of showing bias in her recall process.

Naija News reports that the senator made the allegation while addressing her supporters on Tuesday during her homecoming rally in the Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who arrived in a helicopter despite security restrictions placed on the state ahead of her rally, spoke candidly about her concerns regarding the integrity of the recall petition filed against her.

The senator claimed that INEC had been actively assisting petitioners in perfecting what she described as “illicit acts” in the process.

In her speech to a jubilant crowd, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused INEC of guiding the petitioners, who she alleged were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on how to properly submit their petition.

She said, “What I see INEC doing is aiding and guiding petitioners on how to perfect their illicit acts.

“The first time the petition was submitted, they didn’t have address and phone numbers, so INEC went out to guide them on how to submit information that will perfect their petition.

“And what did they do? The petitioners, who were from the other party, the APC, submitted a letterhead. What was the name of it? Kogi Central Political Frontier. And the address there was number 4, Oboroke.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed frustration that INEC had not yet addressed these discrepancies, nor had they sent officials to verify the legitimacy of the petitioners’ claims.

“I don’t know whether the process will be stalled, but we are in courts as well. Also, I don’t know when they will come down here to verify,” she said, challenging INEC to act with transparency.

She also questioned the legitimacy of the recall process, asking, “Have we stooped to the point whereby fictitious, non-existing associations and individuals can call for the recall of a senator? Are we in a kangaroo country?”

The senator expressed confidence in the upcoming verification process, stating, “If the time ever comes for the verification of the 250,000 people that signed for my recall, I trust that you will do right.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return to Kogi Central came amid heightened security concerns, leading the Kogi State government to impose a ban on public gatherings and rallies.

On Tuesday, Amoka Monday, the chairman of Okehi LGA, also announced a curfew across the local government area, further complicating the political climate surrounding the senator’s visit.