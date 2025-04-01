Natasha: ‘Police Has Turned Itself Into ‘Official Lapdog’ And ‘Attack Dog’ Of The APC’

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to be professional and non-partisan in the discharge of its duties.

The association accused the Police of turning itself into a lap dog and attack dog of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking against the backdrop of the attempt to prevent Tuesday’s homecoming event organized for Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, HURIWA said the Police Force colluded with the Kogi State government to display reckless abuse of power.

The group, in a statement, said it is appalled by the attempt of the Kogi State government under the leadership of Governor Usman Ododo to prevent Senator Natasha from visiting her family home and engaging with her constituents.

“HURIWA is appalled that the Nigeria Police Force, a constitutional institution meant to serve the common good, has instead become an ‘attack dog’ and further deteriorated into the ‘lapdog’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Why should the Kogi State Police Command blindly follow the political directives of the APC governor, abusing the Police Act and using politically motivated tactics to stop Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan from exercising her fundamental rights—freedom of movement, peaceful assembly, and expression?” HURIWA questioned.

The association also called for an investigation into the activities of the Kogi State Commissioner of Police.

Naija News reports that about 48 hours before Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s scheduled homecoming event, the Kogi State Government suddenly announced a ban on rallies and public gatherings over alleged security concerns.

The state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Monday, said the decision was taken based on intelligence reports that some persons were planning to cause insecurity in the state.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the Kogi State Police Command ordered Senator Natasha to cancel her planned rally.

“Intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause a disturbance of peace in the state. The command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace currently being enjoyed,” said police spokesman William Aya.

HURIWA, however, dismissed the claims as a “primitive and unconstitutional misuse of police powers.”

It asserted that the Police has turned itself into a political tool in the hands of the APC.

“The Kogi State Police Command has transformed into the ‘official lapdog’ and ‘attack dog’ of the APC. This is absolutely despicable and condemnable,” the statement concluded.

Naija News reports Senator Natasha eventually held her rally despite the opposition with the state government in its reaction, describing her action as lawless and an attempt to breach the peace in the state.