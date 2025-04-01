“I Won’t Conform To Society’s Expectations” — Kunle Afolayan’s Son, Dieko, Claps Back At Critics

The 19-year-old son of acclaimed filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, Dieko Afolayan, has responded directly to the growing online criticism surrounding his personal expression and identity.

The debate began after his appearance at the premiere of his father’s latest film, ‘Recall’, where his fashion choices and demeanor sparked speculation about his sexuality and accusations of Western influence on his views of gender identity.

Some users speculated about his sexuality, while others accused him of being influenced by Western ideals regarding gender identity.

Amidst the mixed reactions, several supporters defended Dieko, condemning the backlash as unnecessary cyberbullying and unwarranted criticism.

In the face of harsh online reactions, Dieko stood firm, unapologetically defending his authenticity and commitment to self-expression in a society that often pressures individuals to conform.

“I will keep on introducing myself at certain times until people know me. If you are looking for where hard work meets success or how your guy will become that person, you’re welcome to my page,” he stated.

Describing himself as driven and self-aware, Dieko highlighted his diverse talents and ambitions.

He said, “I am an individual of many talents. I am 19 years old. I would describe myself as ambitious and hardworking. I would describe myself as self-aware.

“One thing people should know about me is that I am very reserved. I am an influencer, creator, and entrepreneur. I come from a line of stars. I am also an individual who is trying to find himself in a world of chaos, in a world of not being accepted, being made to conform to society’s measures of what they expect of me. It is annoying.

“I want to be a role model to boys and girls out there. To be honest, the majority of my role models are women. I am someone who is unapologetic about who I am. I am unapologetic about my values and standards.”