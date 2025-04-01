 FG Sets Committee To Resolve Electricity Challenges In Public Healthcare Facilities

The Federal Government has set up a committee to address perennial electricity challenges hampering healthcare across the nation’s public health facilities.

Naija News reports that the Implementation Committee for National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector was charged with enhancing public-private partnerships to ensure a steady electricity supply to public health institutions.

The Committee would also identify alternative and sustainable solutions by exploring renewable energy options, backup power systems, and energy-efficient solutions to enhance power reliability in tertiary and other health facilities across the country.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, during the inauguration of the committee on Monday, decried mounting energy bills across hospitals in the country.

“It is obvious that the current efforts are neither integrated nor guided by any holistic framework, operational guideline, or overarching policy.

“We can no longer afford business as usual in the face of mounting energy bills of our hospitals. The time has come for all hands to be on deck to relieve our hospitals of the burden of prohibitive costs of power supply which gulps hundreds of millions of naira,” he said.

Salako explained that the decision to inaugurate the committee was informed by the compelling need to plan and prepare adequately to prevent poor performance.

According to the Minister, the terms of reference for the committee are as follows: convene the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector; ensure effective implementation of recommendations from the National Dialogue; and mobilize resources and attract investments for sustainable electrification of public healthcare facilities, using a whole-of-government approach.

The Minister lauded the priority attention accorded the health sector by President Bola Tinubu, which he stated, was steadily taking Nigeria on the path to universal health coverage.