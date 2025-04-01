FG Reaffirms Commitment To Combating Organised Immigration Crime

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to tackling Organised Immigration Crime (OIC), emphasizing the importance of international collaboration and proactive border security measures.

Speaking on Tuesday at the ongoing Border Security Summit held at Lancaster House in London, United Kingdom—hosted by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer—the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, highlighted the need for stronger global partnerships and enhanced data sharing among countries.

“We need more data sharing and better collaborations to make sure we don’t just solve the problem but we stop the problem from happening,” the Minister stated.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed that countries within the Sahel and West African sub-region must intensify cooperation for effective border management and information dissemination.

He described the summit as timely and impactful, noting that it provides a platform for ministers to explore proactive solutions and better strategies for safeguarding national borders.

“The major takeaway from this summit is proactiveness and not just being reactive, as countries are now more poised to criminalising irregular migration,” he said. “This summit is an impactful one because it brings an opportunity for ministers in border control to make sure we are all able to manage our borders to secure our countries.”

He emphasized that Organised Immigration Crime is a global issue, not unique to any one nation, and therefore demands shared responsibility and collective action.

Acknowledging the gravity of border-related crimes, Dr. Tunji-Ojo outlined the strategic steps taken by Nigeria to strengthen its border security systems.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has a border control solution because Nigeria is not just a destination point but a transit country. We have automated our solutions as there are more measures in place to ensure the borders are secured and to ensure irregular migration is brought to an end,” he said. “We can’t afford to lose the battle before we start it, and so we know that with this kind of summit, as a united front, we will effectively combat this menace.”

Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria has made substantial investments in migration management and border security frameworks.

Between 2023 and 2025, the country has upgraded its border surveillance technology to cover more communities and procured additional operational vehicles to effectively monitor its vast border areas—measures aimed at curbing trans-border crime and irregular migration.

The London summit, which brings together delegates from around 40 countries, is designed to foster greater international collaboration in addressing the growing threat of Organised Immigration Crime and strengthening collective responses to global migration challenges.