Deputy Speaker Kalu Appoints New Chief of Staff

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has appointed Sam Ifeanyi Hart as his new chief of staff.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a statement by Kalu’s chief press secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

According to the statement, Hart takes over from Toby Okechukwu, who was recently appointed as the executive director of projects at the newly established South-East Development Commission.

“Prior to his appointment, Hart served as special adviser to the deputy speaker on public affairs and has an extensive background in training and consultancy.

“Hart also previously served as director-general, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, from 2019 to 2023, after occupying other appointive positions,” said the statement.

It further highlighted that Hart was a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, where he participated in the Senior Executive Course 45 and held the role of course secretary-general.

Hart has also contributed his expertise to various corporate and non-governmental boards.

An accomplished academic, Hart holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Law and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Abia State University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in law.

His professional training spans multiple prestigious institutions, including the GOTNI Leadership Centre, NIPSS, and the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance.

“He is also a member of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (M.IoD), the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (ACIArb), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“As chief of staff, Hart will provide strategic guidance and support to the deputy speaker and legislative activities, leveraging his expertise to drive policy initiatives and promote good governance,” the statement added.