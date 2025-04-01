APC Chairman Expresses Hope Of Victory At Edo Tribunal Amid ‘Leaked’ Ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the judgment by the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal scheduled for Wednesday, has expressed optimism about a favourable outcome for its candidate, Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Edo State APC, Jarrett Tenebe, conveyed his party’s belief in the judiciary, asserting that the tribunal would uphold the will of the people of Edo State, who had chosen the APC and its candidate in the September 21, 2024, election.

“We have full confidence in our legal team and the judiciary. Our lawyers have done an excellent job, and we are hopeful that justice will prevail,” Tenebe said, urging all APC supporters in Edo State to remain calm and patient while awaiting the tribunal’s decision.

Tenebe also took aim at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of orchestrating violence to sway public perception and judicial sentiment in their favour.

The APC Chairman claimed that some PDP members were behind the recent killings in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, which had drawn significant attention.

“Their goal is clear: to create chaos and force President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Edo State, as they have lost confidence in securing victory at the tribunal. In their desperation, they are resorting to acts of sabotage,” Tenebe said, describing the violence in Uromi as a deliberate attempt to manipulate the situation.

He further alleged that the opposition was exploiting disbanded members of the Edo State Security Network to carry out these attacks, hoping to falsely implicate the Edo State Government and generate public sympathy for their cause.

Tenebe also criticized the PDP for what he described as hypocrisy in their actions. He cited their criticism of Governor Okpebholo for traveling to Kano State to condole with victims’ families as an example of their desperation.

“Their criticism of the governor’s visit to Kano exposes their involvement in the Uromi violence.

“They are attempting to use this narrative to manipulate the situation in their favor, but we will not be deceived by their tactics,” Tenebe remarked

In addition to the accusations against the opposition, Tenebe urged security agencies to apprehend the individuals responsible for the violence, emphasizing that terrorism and violence must not be tolerated in the country.

“We will formally write to foreign embassies and international bodies to request the extradition of these PDP members who are inciting violence,” Tenebe said, calling for the individuals to be held accountable for their actions.

He added: “No amount of blackmail or intimidation will prevent Governor Okpebholo from emerging victorious at the tribunal. The people of Edo have spoken, and their mandate will not be stolen through underhanded tactics.”

Meanwhile, a purported copy of the judgment from the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has surfaced online, just a day after the tribunal summoned the parties involved to appear before it.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had previously reserved its judgment in the case filed by the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of the September 2024 governorship election.