100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For April

Good morning, welcome to the month of April, the fourth month of the year 2025.

A happy new month to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. This month shall favour everyone as we raise our hands up for the blessing of the Lord. Happy new month to you all.

2. I just want to quickly say happy new month; may you find whatever your heart desires achievable gradually.

3. Wishing you the most beautiful things in this new month as you aspire for the hope of God. May you be loved by everyone!

4. May the blessing of the Lord be blended with your success in life; I just want to make sure I say happy new month.

5. Lots of success comes when we less expected them. I pray that your success will locate you this month suddenly.

6. Wishing you a fantastic new month that will come with the remedy to your past pain. I ask the Lord to honour you beyond imagination.

7. May the success that has no bound locate you this new month to fulfill your entire heart desires. Happy new month.

8. Happy new month to all my good friends, I appreciate you for the entire support that you rendered to me.

9. Wishing you all the best on this earth as we make it to this new month. Remain blessed now and for the rest of your life.

10. In this beautiful new month, I am praying for lots of success in your life; may you find peace and success.

11. Wishing all my friends a wonderful new month. I am wishing you all the best in everything you are doing in this new month.

12. No matter what happens this new month, may the Lord remember you among the most blessed people ever!

13. I am wishing you the most beautiful things ever on earth as we celebrate the hope of a new month.

14 May you rise above every problem that sticks to your destiny; I just want to say happy new month my friend.

15 You are my best friend and I love to hear that from friends. Less I forget, may this new month bring love into your home!

16 May the Lord bless you with endless joy on this special month; as you look up to your daily need, I pray that your hands should reach them.

17. I just want to wish every one of you a beautiful, cute and awesome new month. Enjoy yourselves to the end.

18 My prayer is to see every happy this new month. May your days be crowned with lots of success and prosperity!

19 Giving thanks to the Almighty God who spared our lives up till this moment as we celebrate the new month success.

20 We pray that this new month brings lots of success into your world, and make you one of the happiest people.

21. May God specially attend to your situation this month, and your family’s too. Happy newest month.

22. It shall be well with you all that is yours this month and beyond. Happy newest month.

23. The doors of blessings shall be opened for you & your Family throughout this month, and forever. A happy new month to you all from me.

24. May you continue to dwell within the cover of Almighty this month and forever. Have a blessed month.

25. No traces of sadness shall be linked to your home this month but you shall enjoy the best of God. Have a glorious month.

26. As long as there is God in Heaven, you will never know shame but joy everlasting. A happy new month to you.

27. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny shall perish by fire and you shall overcome all challenges in this month.

28. This shall be your best month and the following months shall be better. Enjoy the best of the month!

29. Of all that will testify around you at the end of this month, you shall take the lead. Happy new month to you.

30. Your wealth and miracles will arrive this month, and your peace and joy shall be permanent. Happy birthday to you.

31. As from today, you will rise above limitations and you shall testify to God’s goodness in all that concerns you. Happy new month.

32. Your success this month shall attract celebrations. Watch out for the best. Happy new month.

33. The devil will not hack into the secret of your success this month and forever. Have a blessed month.

34. The evil ones shall not manipulate the password to your JOY and FAVOUR this month. Enjoy the best of the month.

35. YOU and your FAMILY are born to win and rule and so shall your testimony be this month. A happy new month to you and yours.

36. Remain blessed. Remain unshaken. The Lord has got your back this month. A happy new month to you.

37. I see this month answering all your heart desires. Be expectant. Happy new month.

38. This month, your expectations shall not be cut short and your testimony shall not be hindered. Happy new month.

39. In all that you will do this month, God shall be your guide. You shall succeed. Happy new month.

40. Don’t worry about the past months, this month will end in praise. Just be hopeful. Happy new month.

41. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month.

42. By the end of this month, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! Happy new month to you dear.

43. In this month and beyond, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Happy new month.

44. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy and laughter. Happy new month, dear.

45. In this new month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

46. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. Happy new month to you and your family.

47. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

48. This month among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

49. This new month and beyond accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience. Best of the month to you!

50. In this new month and beyond you shall laugh over every situation and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

51. In this new month, may you always testify as you live, and may you receive more than a downpour of rain of blessings? Happy new month.

52. May this new month and beyond bring to you the perfection of your dream and aspirations. Amen. Happy new month.

53. May there be pleasant surprises, loads of joy and infinite happiness for you, this month, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

54. May this month bring to you double grace, double abundance, double honour, double promotion, double portion and double everything, by God’s grace. Amen. Happy new month to you.

55. In this new month, may God usher you into your divine faithfulness and breakthroughs. Happy new month dear.

56. I wish you a happy new month filled with God’s quick response on every side and everything you touch shall be a blessing. Happy new month to you.

57. As you enter the new month today, may the Lord provide for your needs according to His riches in glory. Happy new month.

58. In this new month and beyond, may all abandoned projects begin to rise for your favour in Jesus name. Happy new month.

59. In this new month, may God take you to your promise land in Jesus name. Happy new month.

60. This month whatever situation bugging you shall be dealt with by the mighty hands of God, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

61. This month and beyond, all the impossibilities in your life, family and business will become possible in Jesus name. Happy new month to you.

62. May God have mercy on you and your loved ones, this month and beyond, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

63. In this new month, may God always be there to monitor your going out and coming in, in Jesus name? Happy new month.

64. As you’ve made it to this month, may lines begin to fall in pleasant places for you. Happy new month.

65. As long as you serve God, songs of joy shall full your mouth in this new month and beyond, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

66. May God always be before and after you, this month and beyond. Happy new month.

67. In this new month and beyond, making it will never be difficult for you and your family. Happy new month.

68. In this new month, where your mates or colleagues are saying there’s casting down, there shall always be lifting up for you, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

69. May you triumph over your enemies and may God destroy all forms of wretchedness in your life in this month and beyond. Happy new month.

70. With God, all things are possible and he will do a new thing in your life in this new month. It will never be difficult for God to settle you this month. Happy new month.

71. In this new month, may the helpers of your destiny, locate you in a miraculous way, in Jesus name. Happy new month to you.

72. This month, may your standards be placed higher than that of your colleagues, in Jesus name. Do have a wonderful month.

73. In this new month, may you experience a change in status in all ramifications, in Jesus name? Do have a happy new month.

74. Every scars and bruise in your life, are healed up, in Jesus name and your light will never go dark in this new month and beyond. Happy new month to you.

75. This month, you shall never be found wanting in heavenly places, in Jesus name. Amen. Happy new month.

76. May all the things of darkness against you, flee from their secret places, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

77. This month, you shall be whole spiritually, financially, mentally, and health-wise, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

78. God’s goodness and mercies shall continue to follow you every day in this month and beyond. Amen. Do have a marvellous new month.

79. As you go out today, begin to be a wonderful wonder to as many as you know and meet as from today. Amen. So shall be forever. Amen. Happy new month, my heart.

80. In this new month, your story of lack shall begin to change to that of fortune, in Jesus name! Amen! Happy new month, dear.

81. In this new month be still, and know that there’s God who is your present help in times of need and you will not lack this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month, dear.

82. As from this morning, God shall order your steps to your place of Glory, in Jesus name. Amen. Have a glorious month ahead, handsome.

83. Today as you rise to a new day and month, you shall arise to a greater joy and establishment, in Jesus name. So shall it be? Amen. Have a wonderful month.

84. This month and beyond dear, as long as you have God, you will know no shame! You are saved from all evils today and beyond. Happy new month dear.

85. In this month, may your days be pure and cool, like the dews of the morning on leaves? Happy new month dear.

86. My wishes for you this month is that everything that God created will work in your favour. You shall testify in the end. Happy new month to you, love.

87. I see a gleeful smile on a cute face and hope everything turns out well for you this month and beyond. Do have a wonderful month of love.

88. In this new month, God will bless your days beyond your wishes and keep you safe from every devilish plan. Have better day ahead. Happy new month, love.

89. May God choose this month to reward you for all the good deeds of the past. You’re blessed! Happy new month.

90. When you remember this month, you’ll bless and praise God without any limit. So shall it be? Do have a blessed month dear.

91. As you set out in this new month, may God give you the courage, strength and grace to overcome all challenges that will come your way. Go in God’s strength, dear. Have a marvellous month.

92. In this new month, God in his infinite mercies shall grant unto you all your aspirations, beyond your imagination! Happy new month to you, sweetheart.

93. May this month be the day that the Lord will surprise you with lasting answers to your pending prayers. Amen. Happy new month, love.

94. In this new month and beyond your imagination and requests, God shall visit you with good tidings and put a new song into your mouth, in Jesus’ name. Happy new month, my heart.

95. As you set out this month, let everything answer to your favour, in Jesus name! You shall testify to God favour in this month and beyond in Jesus name. Happy new month, dear.

96. This month and beyond, you will not struggle to be recognized but by favour, your recognition shall spread abroad forever. Amen. Do have a happy new month.

97. As from this morning, your lack shall begin to give way to abundance. You’ll have plenty and never borrow again! Happy new month, my love.

98. This month and beyond, beyond your connections and struggles, let doors of opportunities begin to open in your favour, in Jesus name. Amen. Happy new month.

99. All through this month and beyond, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. Happy new month to you.

100. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Happy new month dear.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.