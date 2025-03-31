Wike, Fubara Have Not Told Us What Led To The Crisis – Adviser To Suspended Rivers Governor

The Special Assistant to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Jerry Omotsegunwa, has stated that neither Governor Fubara nor the public has been informed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, about the specific reasons behind their ongoing political hostilities.

The political feud between Wike and Fubara, which has escalated since late 2023, led to a state of emergency being declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

This decision resulted in the suspension of Governor Fubara and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

In a recent interview, former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi suggested that the rift between Wike and Fubara was centered around money-sharing issues.

However, Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, criticized the imposition of emergency rule by President Tinubu, calling it unconstitutional.

Responding to Amaechi’s claims, Omotsegunwa told Punch on Sunday that Wike had yet to clarify the reason for his anger towards Governor Fubara.

Omotsegunwa described Amaechi’s statement as his personal opinion while reiterating that the cause of the rift remains unresolved after almost two years.

He explained, “As it stands right now, I will not dispute Amaechi’s position even though he has the right to his own opinion. This crisis has dragged on for almost two years now, and nobody has told us what the actual problem is.”

He further emphasized, “The FCT minister has not told us anything that led to the crisis, and the governor too has not provided any clarity.” Omotsegunwa also recalled a recent conversation where Wike suggested Fubara had tried to destroy his political structure, but still, no clear explanation has emerged.

Omotsegunwa concluded by acknowledging that Amaechi was entitled to his opinion but emphasized that without Wike providing a detailed explanation, the true cause of the political conflict remains unclear.

“So, as much as I don’t want to say he has lied, I also say he has the right to his own opinion, and that is his personal opinion,” he said.