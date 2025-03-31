Why Desmond Elliot’s Good Deeds In Constituency Go Unnoticed – Femi Branch

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has opined that his colleague, Desmond Elliot’s good deeds in his constituency go unnoticed due to poor publicity and position in the political ladder.

Naija News reports that Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has repeatedly faced backlash on social media over his statements and actions as a politician.

Elliot sparked outrage on social media in February after distributing perfumes to his constituents during the Surulere I by-election.

In 2020, the thespian also faced criticism for supporting social media regulation, despite previously denying any involvement in pushing for it.

In an interview with Nollywood on Radio, Branch commended Demond Elliot’s performance as a politician, insisting he deserves recognition for his efforts.

According to Femi, Elliot’s efforts and good deeds are probably overshadowed by his political superiors, as credit for his work often goes to those above him.

He said, “I want to praise Desmond Elliot because he has been the actor who has been consistent with politics.

“I think the problem Desmond has had over the time is probably poor PR because I know a lot of things that he is doing in the constituency.

“There is also the possibility that his case is the case of being under a boss on the political ladder. So when you do something, they don’t give you credit for it. Rather, they give it to the boss. I would tell you that Desmond is doing very well.”