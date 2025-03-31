Uromi Killings: “Okpebholo Cannot Continue To Enjoy The Benefits Of Being Governor While Shirking Responsibility” – PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized Governor Monday Okpebholo, accusing him of enjoying the privileges of his office while failing to take responsibility for the state’s security crisis.

The party condemned his alleged attempt to shift blame onto the suspended State Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd), following the lynching of travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, on March 27, 2025.

According to the PDP, Okpebholo, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, must be held accountable for the rising cases of violence, kidnappings, and killings under his administration.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, and made available to Naija News, the party condemned Okpebholo’s actions, accusing him of repeatedly using his appointees as scapegoats to avoid accountability.

The statement read: “As the Governor of Edo State, Okpebholo is the Chief Security Officer and is, at all times, fully and primarily responsible for the protection of lives and property within his jurisdiction.

“The powers vested in him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a governor come with significant responsibilities, privileges, and perks. Okpebholo cannot continue to enjoy the benefits of being governor while shirking responsibility when it comes to being held accountable or fulfilling the demands and expectations of his office.

“His primary duty is to protect lives and property. From the rising incidents of abductions, killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks, which have claimed at least 100 lives in the past few months since he got into office, the situation has now climaxed with the tragic lynching and brutal killing of 16 innocent northerners who were traveling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to their home state.

“But instead of taking full responsibility, bearing the brunt, and taking deliberate steps to address the security challenges head-on, Okpebholo is once again shifting blame, this time onto the head of the vigilante group, Ibadin, whom he personally engaged and has now gotten the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest him.

“It is therefore pertinent to ask Okpebholo: Was Ibadin elected by the people? Does he have his own resources? Does Ibadin draw the security votes of Edo people?”

The PDP further condemned what it described as a pattern of evasion by the governor, pointing to recent suspensions of top government officials as attempts to sidestep accountability.

“Recently, he suspended his own Chief Law Officer and Attorney General of the State, Samson Osagie, over serious financial infractions, deflecting responsibility. He also suspended the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani, in a similar attempt to evade responsibility.

“More recently, he suspended the head of the State’s Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), Kelly Okungbowa, also known as Ebo Stone, after the tragic incident at Ring Road, Benin City, which led to the death of a child, again shifting responsibility. Now, he has suspended Ibadin and orchestrated his arrest by the DSS, all in another bid to evade accountability and responsibility,” the statement added.

The party called on the Federal Government, civil society organizations, and Edo residents to hold the governor accountable, stressing that ensuring security in the state remains his primary duty.

“We are, therefore, compelled to ask: At what point will Okpebholo take responsibility for the office he was entrusted with as the Governor and Chief Executive of Edo State?

“We call on the Federal Government, civil society organizations, the people of Edo State, and indeed all relevant stakeholders to hold Okpebholo accountable because security and protection of lives and properties in Edo State is his primary responsibility, not anyone else’s,” the statement concluded.