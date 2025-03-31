Stampede At Gombe Eid Prayer Ground Claims Two Young Lives

A tragic stampede occurred at the Gombe main Eid prayer ground on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two young children.

The victims, Aisha Salisu Ahmed, and Maryam Abdullahi Gwani, both aged 4, lost their lives in the chaos that unfolded as a crowd, mostly consisting of women and children, rushed to leave the venue in haste.

Several other individuals sustained varying degrees of injury in the stampede, which has left the Gombe community in shock and mourning.

In response to the incident, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased children.

The statement, signed by the Director-General of Press Affairs at the Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, reads, “We grieve with their families during this difficult time, and our hearts are with them as they mourn the loss of their beloved children.”

Governor Yahaya further pledged that the state government would thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. “The safety and well-being of our citizens remain a top priority,” he emphasized.

Naija News reports that the Governor has directed a comprehensive investigation into the event, stressing that lessons must be learned and corrective measures implemented to prevent similar occurrences.

The government is committed to improving safety protocols for public events to safeguard citizens, especially children, during mass gatherings.

Following the incident, Governor Yahaya dispatched a high-powered delegation led by the Chief of Staff of Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, to visit the medical facilities where the injured victims were receiving treatment.

The delegation visited several hospitals, including Zainab Bulkachuwa Hospital, Specialist Hospital, and the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe.

At the facilities, doctors reported that most of the victims were in stable condition and were expected to be discharged soon. Many of the injured had already been treated and discharged before the delegation’s visit.

As part of the state government’s support for the victims and their families, Governor Yahaya has directed that all medical expenses for those affected by the stampede be fully covered by the state government.