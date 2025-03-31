NiMet Releases Three-day Forecast – [See State-by-state Weather Conditions]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a mix of sunshine and cloud cover from Tuesday to Thursday throughout the nation.

Naija News reports that in its weather outlook published on Monday, NiMet indicated that Tuesday would feature predominantly sunny conditions with some cloudiness in the northern areas.

There is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day in parts of Adamawa, Kaduna, and Taraba States.

For the North Central region, NiMet expects sunny weather with occasional clouds, along with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, and Kogi States during the morning.

As the day progresses into the afternoon or evening, isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur in the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Niger, Plateau, and Kwara States.

In the southern part of the country, morning thunderstorms may affect areas in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in regions including Imo, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom States.

Naija News reports that NiMet predicts sunny weather with some clouds in the northern region on Wednesday, along with the potential for isolated thunderstorms, with or without rain, in Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, and Kaduna States later in the day.

The North Central region is expected to experience sunny skies with cloud patches during the morning hours.

”Progressing into the afternoon/evening period, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and Plateau States.

“In the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta States,” it said.

The agency envisaged sunny skies on Thursday with a few patches of clouds over the northern region in the morning hours and prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the afternoon and evening period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Benue, Kwara and Kogi States.

“In the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and River States,” it said.

NiMet has recommended that individuals increase their water intake to maintain hydration and seek out well-ventilated, cool environments, as high temperatures are prevalent across many regions of the country, heightening the risk of heat stress.

The agency also encouraged the public to receive meningitis vaccinations, uphold good hygiene practices by frequently washing hands, steer clear of crowded areas, wear face masks to minimize the risk of infection, and maintain distance from those who are ill.

“Avoid peak sun hours (noon to 3 pm) and protect yourselves from undue exposure to direct sunlight. Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, the public should take adequate precautions.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. “Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.