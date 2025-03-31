Lightening Strikes Herdsman, Cows To Death In Kaduna

A Fulani herdsman and his 12 cows were reportedly struck dead by lightning in Kaura, Southern Kaduna.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Sunday in Matuak Giwa, Bondon District, Moro’a Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Village Head of Matuak Giwa, Simon Ayuba, told Daily Trust the herdsman was taking shelter from the rain alongside his cattle when the thunder strike hit, killing them instantly.

“The herder, along with 12 cows, died on the spot. It was a tragic occurrence that has left the community in shock,” Ayuba said.

Confirming the incident, Mallam Tanko Isiyaka, the Ardo of Bondon District, disclosed that the deceased herder hailed from Bauchi State.

Meanwhile, following the killing of reported hunters from the North, in Uromi, Edo State, human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, has questioned the right of the hunters to leave their states of origin to hunt in another state.

Omirhobo stated that to hunt in any state outside the hunter’s origin such hunter should be licensed. He also questioned the kinds of ammunition found on the hunters.

“While condemning the killing of some of our brothers from the North by Vigilantes in Edo State who were on transit from Port Harcourt to the North, the following questions must be answered.

“Are the victims really hunters? If as it is claimed that they are hunters in Rivers State do they have hunting license from the Rivers State Government having paid. The required hunting fees to qualify them as hunters in the eyes of the law ?

“Were the victims residence of Rivers State by proof through their NIN, drivers licence or any other means of identification ? Beecause to hunt in Rivers State you need to be a resident of the state.

“Did the victims complete a hunter education course to establish their competence?

“When the victims were confronted in Edo State, where they were found in possession of guns? If they were, what type of guns? Shotguns (single/double-barrel, pump-action, semi-automatic) and hunting rifles are, categories of guns allowed for hunting by law but if the victims were found with, AK-47, M16, AR15R, etc, it makes them to be suspected criminals like bandits, terrorists or kidnappers and the proper thing to do is to hand them over to the police and not kill them,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.