Hunters’ Killing In Edo: CDS, Okpebholo, Sanusi, PDP, Hausa Community React, Okpebholo Consults Govs

The recent brutal killing of 16 hunters in Edo State has sparked outrage across various sectors, igniting a national conversation on security, ethnic relations, and the rule of law.

The incident, which happened in the Uromi area of Edo State on March 28, 2025, when a vigilante group mistakenly lynched the hunters traveling from Rivers State to Kano for Eid celebrations, has drawn sharp condemnations from security agencies, political figures, and community leaders alike.

CDS Condemns Mob Action, Calls for Justice

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has decried the gruesome killings, emphasizing that such incidents undermine national unity and security.

In a statement released by the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, the CDS stressed that the tragedy could have been averted had security agencies been properly informed before action was taken.

He called for restraint among citizens, warning against jungle justice, and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“The Nigeria Police, military, and other security agencies are well-trained to handle security matters. No one should take the law into their hands,” Musa stated.

Governor Okpebholo Moves to Restore Confidence

Governor Monday Okpebholo has taken swift action in response to the incident, suspending the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (retd.), and dissolving all unregistered vigilante groups in the state. The state government has engaged with the victims’ families, the Hausa community, and northern governors to prevent escalations.

State Commissioner for Information and Communication Paul Ohonbamu reiterated the governor’s commitment to justice, stating, “This administration condemns the act and will ensure those responsible face the full weight of the law.”

Sanusi Appeals for Calm Amid Tensions

Amidst rising tensions, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged restraint, particularly among youths in the North, discouraging reprisal attacks. Addressing worshippers during the Eid prayers in Kano, Sanusi emphasized that revenge has no place in Islam and called on authorities to ensure justice prevails.

“This matter must not be allowed to go unpunished. Justice must be done to prevent further escalation,” he stated, expressing condolences to the bereaved families.

Hausa Community in Edo Reassured

The leader of the Hausa community in Edo, Alhaji Badamosi Saleh, has appealed for calm, highlighting the state government’s proactive engagement with affected families.

He affirmed that the security agencies’ swift response, including the arrest of 14 suspects, has reassured the community that justice will be served.

“We have spoken to our people and assured them that the Edo State government is working to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” Saleh noted.

PDP Criticizes Edo Security Failures

The Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has seized on the incident to criticize the Okpebholo administration, calling for a complete overhaul of the state’s security framework.

PDP Caretaker Committee spokesperson Chris Nehikare described the suspension of Friday Ibadin (the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps), as an admission of failure, arguing that deeper structural reforms are necessary to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The security of Edo State has collapsed under this administration. The killing of these innocent hunters is a tragic reminder of the government’s incompetence,” Nehikare asserted.

National and Religious Leaders Call for Tolerance

Religious and civil society groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), have condemned the killings, calling for strengthened law enforcement and interfaith dialogue to curb mob violence.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh described the act as a “grave violation of human rights,” urging security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation?

As Nigeria grapples with the fallout of this incident, the overarching message from leaders across different spheres is clear: justice must be served, and measures must be taken to prevent further ethnically charged violence. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the authorities can restore confidence in the rule of law and prevent further divisions.