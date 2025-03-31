Governor Okpebholo Meets With Senate Deputy President Over Uromi Killings, Gives Update On Suspects

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, following the tragic killing of travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident on Thursday saw a mob intercept innocent travellers en route to Kano State for Sallah celebrations. The victims, who were hunters from Kano, were violently attacked and murdered after their vehicle was ransacked.

Speaking during the visit to Senator Jibrin’s Maitama residence in Abuja, Governor Okpebholo expressed his deep sorrow over the brutal killings. He conveyed the condolences of the Edo State government and pledged assistance to the families of the victims.

Okpebholo revealed that 14 suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings and were being transferred to Abuja for further interrogation.

Naija News reports that he reassured that those responsible for the crime would be brought to justice, emphasizing that the state was taking swift action to ensure accountability.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened in our state. We are here to say, to let you and others know that we are not happy. The president is doing something drastic about this. He’s not happy also. The IG has swung into action, and the DIG CID is in charge. So far, 14 suspects have been arrested, and they are bringing them to Abuja for interrogation,” the governor stated.

Okpebholo also disclosed that a committee had been set up to provide support for the families of the deceased and ensure that their needs were met during this difficult time.

He assured Senator Jibrin that the government was fully committed to seeing the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

Responding to the governor’s visit, Senator Barau Jibrin expressed his appreciation for the support and urged that the perpetrators of the heinous crime be brought to justice. He described the killings as “barbaric” and called for swift action to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We cannot undo what has been done, but all Nigerians are looking forward to making sure these people are arrested and brought to justice. And you are doing well in that direction,” Jibrin said.

The Deputy President of the Senate further praised the Edo State government for its quick response, noting that the unity and peaceful coexistence between people from different parts of the country in Edo had never been threatened by such an act before.

“Please continue what you are doing. Mr. President also told us that you are doing very well in this direction, and we have seen it,” Jibrin added, expressing his gratitude to the governor for his efforts.