Gov Diri Gives Fresh Appointment To Gospel Musician, Asu Ekiye

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has appointed gospel artist Asu Ekiye as the Izon Language Ambassador.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made during Ekiye’s musical concert and album launch, titled “Ebikamo Experience,” which took place on Sunday in Yenagoa.

Governor Diri highlighted that this appointment acknowledges Ekiye’s dedication to preserving the Ijaw language through his music, aligning with his administration’s goal to prevent the language from becoming extinct.

He praised the musician’s commitment to language preservation and mentioned that his administration has already trained Ijaw teachers, with plans for further initiatives to promote the language.

Diri said: “I would have been here earlier but was told that the place was not ready. When it started raining, I told the Chief of Staff and SA Religion to represent me. But immediately I made that decision, the rain stopped.

“On behalf of our government of Assured Prosperity, I want to say a big thank you to you and your team. They say a prophet is not recognised in his hometown but here you are acceptable. When you are blessed by God, nobody can take it. Haa Izon! is a call for unity and not a call for war.

“I am happy with your success story as an Ijaw gospel musician and I have, therefore, appointed you as Ambassador of Ijaw Language. My office will write you.

“I challenge everyone, particularly parents, to teach their children our language and urge them to join hands with the government in our drive to preserve the language from extinction.

“My dear people of Bayelsa, our state is peaceful because Ijaw people are peaceful. Let us support the state government and the Federal Government.

“We have started proving that the best place to live in is Bayelsa. The way we have given Nigeria oil and gas, Bayelsa is also the cradle of marine and blue economy and this is what Nigeria is missing in Bayelsa. So, we thank the federal government for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.”

Ekiye captivated the audience with his vibrant songs and dynamic dance moves, drawing the governor onto the dance floor.

Present at the event were notable figures including the state Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, the representative for Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Ayibanegiyefa Egba, the Chief of Staff at the Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, his deputy, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo, along with other esteemed Ijaw music artists such as Barrister Smooth and Alfred Izonebi, among others.