Ekiti 2026: With Your Support, I Will Make Difference – Fayose Seeks Oni’s Endorsement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Emmanuel Fayose, has said he was committed to making a difference in the lives of people.

Naija News reports that Fayose stated this on Monday when he paid a visit to former Governor Segun Oni over his 2026 gubernatorial ambition.

Fayose said his brother, former Governor Ayodele Fayose sought the support of Oni and was successful. He stated that former Governor Oni’s influence in Ekiti politics can not be dismissed.

“I have come to seek his guidance and support. Your experience and influence in Ekiti politics are invaluable, and I believe that with your support, I can make a real difference in the lives of our people,” he said.

Fayose said he was committed to fostering unity and progress in Ekiti State, adding that with Oni’s support, he would achieve great things for the state.

“I am highly committed to fostering unity, sustainable development, and progress in Ekiti. I believe that with the support of stakeholders like Engineer Segun Oni, we can achieve great things for our state,” he stated.

Speaking, Oni encouraged Fayose to remain focused. He advised him to prioritize the people’s interest in his political consultation.

“I am impressed by your commitment to the development of Ekiti. I encourage you to remain focused on your vision and prioritize the interests of the people as you continue your political consultations,” he said.