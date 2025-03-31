Eid-el-Fitr: NSA Ribadu Calls For A ‘Whole-of-Society Approach’ To Tackle Insecurity

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has urged Nigerians to support security agencies in combating threats to national security, emphasizing that their cooperation remains vital in ensuring peace and stability.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message, Ribadu congratulated Muslims on the completion of Ramadan, highlighting the sacred period as a time of resilience, discipline, and sacrifice.

He called on citizens to embody these virtues in the collective effort to strengthen national security.

“Your cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other threats remains vital in ensuring peace and stability across our Nation, particularly in our commitment to a ‘whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.’

“Therefore, the continued collaboration between the government, religious leaders, communities, and security agencies in combating terrorism and extremism remains paramount,” he said.

Ribadu further noted that Eid-el-Fitr is a moment for deep reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to national unity. He urged Nigerians to embrace love, unity, and togetherness, which are essential for national progress.

“Peace, unity, and compassion are the core values underpinning the true spirit of Eid-el-Fitr; therefore, Nigerians must continue to uphold the virtues of empathy, kindness, and tolerance during the festivities and beyond,” he stated.

Calling for vigilance against elements that threaten national peace, Ribadu assured Nigerians of the government’s dedication to their safety.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to remain vigilant against any forces that threaten our peace, and together, we can build a Nigeria where all citizens, irrespective of their faith, can live in harmony and prosperity. Our diversity is our strength, and despite the challenges we face as a Nation, we remain united by a shared commitment to peace and stability,” the National Security Adviser added.

He reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to securing the nation and fostering peaceful coexistence.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to enhance Nigeria’s resilience against terrorism and violent extremism while promoting peaceful coexistence and national security,” Ribadu concluded.