‘Don’t Bring Out Your Phone To Record Me’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Blasts UK-based Nigerians For Snubbing Her

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate cum media personality, Natasha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has frowned at Nigerians in the United Kingdom for ignoring her in public.

Naija News reports that the BBNaija star, who recently relocated to the UK, lamented in a video via her Instagram page that Nigerians fail to acknowledge or greet her publicly.

According to Tacha, unlike foreigners, many Nigerians prefer to record her instead of giving her a compliment.

The reality TV star warned Nigerians in the UK to stop recording her whenever they meet her if they don’t greet her.

She said, “You guys would not believe that I saw so many Nigerians today, which was great. But the craziest part is that they would see you and won’t say hi to you.

“I can’t even start to count how many white people complimented me today, including a high school kid and an old man. The crazy thing was that the Nigerians that saw me today, what came into their heads was to bring out their phones and record me.

“Let me sound this warning: if you see me on the road and don’t say hi to me, it’s fine. I don’t need anybody to say hi to me, and I’m not going to say hi to you either. But don’t bring out your phone to record me.”