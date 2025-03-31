Cubana Chief Priest: A Child Should Never Be Used To Trap A Man – Nina Ivy

Reality TV star Nina Ivy has shared her thoughts on the paternity scandal surrounding celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest and his alleged baby mama, Hellen.

Reacting to a viral video of Hellen calling on the Imo State governor to intervene, Nina Ivy argued that Cubana Chief Priest cannot be legally compelled to take responsibility for the child, even if a DNA test confirms he is the father.

She asserted that Hellen intentionally put herself in a difficult situation by having a child with a married man who had no intention of claiming her or the baby.

She emphasized that women should not use children to trap men, especially when there was no solid relationship between them.

“If she knew he was married with children and had no intention of claiming her or the child, then she put herself in this situation. A child should never be used to trap someone, especially when there was no real connection between them,” she wrote.

Nina further argued that while men should be held accountable, women also have a responsibility to protect themselves. She pointed out that unlike in the U.S., where the legal system enforces child support, the same cannot be expected in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, if you don’t think ahead, you’ll be left to deal with the consequences alone,” she concluded.