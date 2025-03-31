Anambra Guber: LP Clears Muoghalu, Nwosu For Primary Election

The Labour Party (LP) has cleared George Muoghalu and John Nwosu for the party primaries slated for April 5, ahead of Anambra state governorship election, in November.

Naija News reports that the Screening Committee led by its chairman and the Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, George Ozodinobi, screened the two aspirants, on Friday.

In his speech, Ozodinobi lauded the two aspirants for being true party members and also commended them for their track records and loyalty to the leadership of the party.

He assured them of the party’s non partisan approach towards its selection process and its commitment in ensuring that the best aspirant emerge.

“We will work according to the laid down rules and we want to assure you of highest level of transparency throughout the process of the selection.

“We will work to ensure that we approach the election as a united house, without rancour. It is going to be a brotherly context where everyone in the party will join our flag-bearer in the onerous task of campaigning and winning the November governorship election for the salvation of Anambra State,” he said.

Muoghalu was the first National Secretary of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), and a former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, Nwosu was also a Director at the 2023 Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed Presidential Campaign Council.