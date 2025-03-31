Amaewhule Has Key To Assembly Complex, Should Be Asked Question – Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Ehie

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, has said Speaker Martins Amaewhule should be able to answer questions on the destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

Naija News reports that Ehie said only the Speaker of the House has access to the complex’s key from the hours of 6:00 pm.

He stated this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday when asked about the destruction of the Assembly’s complex.

“It is only the speaker that has access to the River State House of Assembly after working hours,” he said.

The anchor asked if he meant that Amaewhule should be asked some questions about the destruction of the complex.

Ehie answered, “Yes, because he was the speaker per then. He was the one and the only one who has access. Whether in the wee hours, not to talk of a weekend. Once it is over 6 p.m., there is only one person who for emergency can access the River State House of Assembly complex. It is the speaker, being the presiding officer.”

When challenged with the ruling of the Supreme Court and President Bola Tinubu’s statement that Governor Fubara was aware of the complex’s demolition, he answered:

“Well, as a lawyer, with the greatest respect to our noble profession, I will not join issues with the Supreme Court. But I am trying to give you the elementary part of what happened during this season. Do not forget that the former governor, being the FCT minister today, while inaugurating or commissioning the current residence of the speaker in the 9th Assembly, mentioned that the night of assembly complex has become inhabitable. It has become, it has no longer conducive to work and do business as members of the assembly.

“So, what happened after then? It was even an appeal from members of the Assembly, staff of the assembly, that this place is no longer conducive for us to do the business of lawmaking.”