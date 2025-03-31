Akpabio Calls For Justice For Travelers Killed In Edo

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has condemned the murder of 16 travelers in Edo State.

Naija News reported that some reported hunters, heading to the North, were killed by the state’s vigilante group.

In a statement on Monday, released by Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Senator Akpabio described the killing as senseless and unacceptable.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome murder of 16 travelers in Edo State. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

“I condemn in very strong terms this heinous crime and I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators of this barbaric act are brought to book and held accountable for their actions,” he said.

The Senate President enjoined Nigerians to promote peace, unity and understanding, stating that acts of violence divide and undermine collective efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“As a people, we must work together to promote peace, unity, and understanding among our people. We cannot afford to let such act of violence divide us or undermine our collective efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the government and people of Edo State, and all those affected by this needless act, and pray that God grants the departed peaceful rest, and the loved ones they left behind, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he stated.