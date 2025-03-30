Wike Leads Sallah Homage To Tinubu (Video)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, led the FCT community to pay Sallah homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House Banquet Hall.

The visit is part of the Eid-El Fitr celebration, which marks the end of the 2025 Ramada fast.

Naija News reports that during the visit, Wike presented a sallah felicitations card to President Tinubu on behalf of residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to carry forward the spirit of goodwill and piety cultivated during the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the need for continued acts of kindness and commitment to good deeds.

Naija News reports that the President made the call shortly after observing the Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja on Sunday.

Tinubu advised citizens to avoid returning to old ways and instead focus on living a life marked by integrity, piety, and dedication to the welfare of others. “Do not go back to the past; instead, let the lessons of Ramadan guide your actions moving forward,” he said.

The President’s message resonated with the celebratory mood of Eid-El-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for charity, gratitude, and strengthening communal bonds.

Joining President Tinubu at the Eid prayers were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, as well as several members of the Federal Executive Council and lawmakers.