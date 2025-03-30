Uromi: General Musa Condemns Killing In Edo

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has condemned the killing of some hunters in transit in Edo State.

Naija News reports that General Musa said the incident, which occurred on Friday, could have been avoided if the appropriate authorities were notified and involved in ascertaining the identity of the victims.

In a statement, released by Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, on Saturday, General Musa condoled with President Bola Tinubu and the families of those who lost their lives.

Musa urged Nigerians not to take laws into their own hands but to always revert to constituted authorities in matters that affect security.

“The Nigeria police, military, and other security agencies are well trained to handle such matters,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) would work closely with the police and other relevant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

He warned that all “local hunters and vigilante groups should register with the police, DSS, AFN and any other agencies mandated by law to regulate the possession of firearms“, while calling on vigilante groups to always revert to the police for appropriate action.

He called for calm and sought citizens’ support to the military and other security agencies to continue to perform their constitutional duties with diligence.