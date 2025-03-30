Tinubu Reveals Why He Appointed Bosun Tijani As Minister Despite Past Criticism

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his decision to appoint Bosun Tijani as the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, despite the latter’s past criticisms, reflects his belief in recognising talent, even in those who have once been vocal critics.

The President made the statement on Saturday night during a special Iftar held in his honour at the Presidential Villa, marking his 73rd birthday.

In a heartfelt address, Tijani, who was appointed as a minister despite his activism and prior criticisms of the President and the National Assembly, shared the personal experience of his appointment.

Tijani recounted that before his appointment, he had never met President Tinubu. However, after his confirmation, the President told him, “I have looked at your records and activism, and I have seen there is something in you. I am giving you the opportunity to represent your country and contribute to making it a better place.”

He continued, “I was expecting a proper scolding because of my records, but the magnanimity of the President is one that I experienced for the very first time in my life. I remember that in that meeting, some people brought out my record again and told Mr President, ‘He said this, he did this. But the President said, ‘Shut it.’”

President Tinubu acknowledged that nominating Tijani was not an easy decision, especially with reservations expressed by his close confidants.

The President explained, “When I picked him, it was tough. My very close confidantes, who had read his comments on social media, came to me and said, ‘No, never.’ I said, ‘Yes, he is talented. Because he criticizes me and pours abuses on the parliament, it does not mean he has nothing to offer. Maybe his frustration at that time will drive him to contribute more to governance. And today, he is doing that, and I am very proud of him.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also praised President Tinubu’s ability to forgive his critics, recalling the intense debate that preceded Tijani’s confirmation as a minister.

He said, “When he came to the Senate for screening, senators said, ‘No, no, we can’t have him.’ One senator quoted from the internet where he described all Nigerian senators as ‘morons.’ I had to stop proceedings and ask Bosun, ‘Did you write this?’ And he admitted, ‘Sir, I did because that was how I felt then.’ So I asked him, ‘And you have the audacity to stand before us and expect us to confirm you?’”

Despite this, Akpabio highlighted that Tijani’s eventual confirmation was based on the trust in President Tinubu’s judgment.

He stated, “Mr. President, we confirmed him because we knew you must have seen something special in him. You are never wrong when it comes to your judgment of people. I went into an executive session and told my colleagues, ‘Let us give this young man an opportunity and see what happens. And today, I am happy to say that he is one of the best-performing ministers in the cabinet.”