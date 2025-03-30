Tinubu Praises Wike, Says Nigeria Is Like One Family Living In The Same House But Staying In Different Rooms

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the strength in Nigeria’s diversity and the need to accommodate and manage the diversity for the greater good of the nation.

Speaking on Sunday at the State House in Abuja when he played host to a delegation led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, Tinubu stressed the need for all citizens to believe in the Nigerian project.

He also commended Wike for his laudable ideas and projects implemented since coming onboard as the FCT Minister.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu specifically referred to Wike as Mr. Infrastructure and commended him for the various ongoing projects being implemented in the nation’s capital city, expressing the hope that such good performance will give victory to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“I could see the diversity of men and women here, I must thank the Honorable Minister of FCT. It’s worth it.

⁣It is nothing other than a privilege to be the landlord of every one of us in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

“And when we started, he came up with a lot of good ideas to liberate the bureaucracy, bring forward-looking, progressive thinking to the administration, and giving the opportunity to many of you that would have still been hindered by property rights. ⁣

⁣“The independent Civil Service Commission solution and all of that that we discussed give opportunity for upward mobility and promotions that is consistent with the civil service structure, the Area Councils structure, and the indiscriminate development in the face of dwindling resources.

“I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said ‘please, take us out of this problem of Treasury Single Account (TSA), so that I can do more work, and I achieve more’.⁣ Then I said, ‘okay, tell me what you’re about to do’.

“And he presented it, and I threw in my own political guide: ‘Would that give me any opportunity for my party (APC) to win the election in FCT?’⁣ I said ‘I know where you are coming from, your own party (PDP) or my party. If this thing goes too much in your own favour, you will lose your job.’ Then he said, ‘okay, we settle that, Oga.’⁣

“And things started changing rapidly, and I started looking at the opening up of the rural areas, of abandoned projects, and the residence of the Vice- President that has been abandoned for years came alive.

“The health centers are being rehabilitated. The health facilities of the residents of FCT are being upgraded. Our teachers at schools are being rehabilitated, buildings are furnished. Thank you Wike,” Tinubu said.

Abuja Is A Better Place

President Tinubu said Wike has shown results in his position as the FCT Minister and brought about massive infrastructural transformation in the city.

He said: “We wouldn’t have been able to open our mouths to even celebrate, if not, because of the progressive ideas you have given. Today, we are living in peace and security is improving. There is satisfaction in our output. The hunger is coming down. Food prices lowering. We are able to go to the market and do business. ⁣

⁣“Our people are looking for results. They are looking for comfort. They are praying for good health. They are looking for a fairer, somebody with the heart. It is not about me, it’s about every one of us, and the diversity of Nigeria is being proved by Nyesom Wike.

“Strengthen that diversity to develop prosperity, seeing that we are all members of one family living together in the same house but we are staying in different rooms. We belong to one family of hope and belief in Nigeria. ⁣

⁣“I thank all of you for believing in that. For the cooperation collaboration, and believing in thee positive idea that we can live in peace and harmony with one another, regardless of ethnic, religious diversity and faith. I thank you.⁣”

Strength In Diversity

Speaking further on the need to promote unity in Nigeria, President Tinubu said that though Wike is not from the northern region, he has distinguished himself in the service of the nation while working in the centre of the northern area of the country.

“Surprisingly, Nyesom Wike is not from the North. He’s not a Hausa man. He’s from the southern part of Nigeria, and his ability to work in the centre of the northern part of Nigeria is yielding fruits. That is a very good reflection of our diversity that we must use for our prosperity.

“l’m just a custodian of your trust. It’s only Almighty Allah that gives power. And he says, ‘if I give it to you, you must use it in the righteous way. You must be humane. You must follow my teachings. And do great things. To show that, I granted you that privilege as a temporary article of faith, and I’m the only one who can take it away from you if you don’t know how to use it,” he said.

Wike’s Response

The FCT Minister expressed his happiness for the President to have recognized his contributions to national development and vowed to do more.

“I feel very happy that my boss has confidence in me. If your boss, in the public, says that you are doing well, that, of course, is an encouragement for you to continue doing the job that you’ve been assigned.

“For us, we’re happy to be identified in this administration and we’ll continue to do what Abuja people will be happy with. So I’m happy each time Mr. President talks about us and tries to say the little we have done, that means that he’s watching and we will not disappoint him,” Wike said while fielding questions from state house correspondents after the visit.