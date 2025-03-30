The Job Is Not Just About Wike Or Me – Tinubu Says [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained that his administration removed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to expedite development and enhance resident participation in governance.

The President, who received FCT residents at the Presidential Villa for Sallah homage, said the bureaucracy associated with the TSA was hampering infrastructure growth in the capital city and had to be reviewed for impact and progress.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, led the residents during the homage.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Sunday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

President Tinubu highlighted that freeing the FCT from TSA restrictions has swiftly catalysed infrastructure improvements, enhanced healthcare services, and increased security measures.

He said: “I remember the day that the FCT Minister came to meet me, and he said, please take us out of the problem of the TSA so that I can do more work and achieve more. I said show me what you are about to do, and he presented his thinking and belief.

“And everything started changing rapidly. I started seeing the opening up of the rural areas by the FCT, the resuscitation of abandoned projects, and the completion of the Vice President’s official residence that was abandoned for years. The FCT rehabilitated health care centres, upgraded facilities for school children, and provided furniture.”

President Tinubu thanked the FCT Minister for proving that liberation from the bureaucracy was necessary and for restructuring the FCT public service so that civil servants could aspire to higher positions and provide leadership.

“We wouldn’t have been able to open our mouths to celebrate if not because of the progressive ideas you brought to FCT. We can now celebrate the innovative ideas brought to the FCT,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu encouraged FCT residents and other Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and religious colourations in their leadership choices and focus more on results.

“Today, we live in peace, and security is improving. Hunger is coming down. Food prices are lowering. We can go to the market and do business. And our diversity and belief in ourselves are becoming stronger.

“We are not looking for magic. We are looking for results. We are looking for comfort. We are praying for good health. We are looking for someone who cares,” the President noted.

“The job is not just about Wike or me, but everyone. Nyesom Wike is proving the diversity of Nigeria. He strengthened that diversity to develop prosperity, showing us that we are all members of one family, living together in the same house, in different rooms, and under one roof,” the President said.

Tinubu urged more tolerance, broad mindedness and patriotism.

“All I appeal for is tolerance, which has brought us this far. We have learnt some lessons from Ramadan. May the lessons continue to be with us,” he said.

The FCT minister thanked the President for hosting the residents in the State House.

He said: “This visit marks a historic moment as it is the first time the FCT residents can extend our greetings and best wishes to you in person during this blessed period. We are genuinely delighted to be here”.

Wike pledged his loyalty to the President and committed himself to developing the capital city, assuring that the FCT would soon complete many projects.

“Despite our varied backgrounds, we are united in our unwavering support for your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, attended the ceremony.

The FCT delegation included members of the National Assembly, judiciary, religious and traditional leaders, security chiefs and women and youth groups.