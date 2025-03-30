President Tinubu Gives Appointment To Former Senator, Ibrahim Oloriegbe

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe as the Chairman of the National Health Authority Insurance Authority (NHIA).

According to a statement on Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the appointment of the former Kwara Central Senator will be for an initial term of four years.

Naija News reports the appointment took effect on March 11, 2025.

Dr Oloriegbe represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

He holds a Master’s in Coaching and Consultation from the University of Oxford, UK, and HEC, Paris, and a Bachelor’s of Medicine and Surgery from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He is a member of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Nigeria Veneral Disease Association, Guild of Medical Directors of Nigeria, International Aids Society (IAS), and the Africa Health Leadership and Management Network.

Oloriegbe served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health from 2019 to 2023 and the Chairman of the Joint National Assembly

Committee on Health.

In other news, President Bola Tinubu has revealed a discussion which made him threaten to sack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from his cabinet.

Speaking on Sunday, when Wike led residents of the FCT on a sallah homage to the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu disclosed that Wike made a request for some exceptions that would allow him to perform his duties better.

The President disclosed that Wike asked that the FCT be removed from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Tinubu, however, disclosed that he told Wike that if the outcome of the request works more in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) than the All Progressives Congress (APC) and threatens his chances of winning elections, then Wike should be ready to lose his job.