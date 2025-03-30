Opposition Leaders Rethink Strategies After SDP Rejects Merger Terms

Opposition figures vying for a united platform ahead of the 2027 elections are re-evaluating their strategies following the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) decision to reject merger proposals from prominent political figures.

The SDP, through its National Secretary, Olu Agunloye, confirmed on Monday that it would not enter into any merger arrangements or adopt external takeover models, stating that the party intends to retain its identity and structure.

“We will maintain our identity as we work towards electoral success. “We are focused on avoiding the kind of political instability that comes with rushed mergers, which could lead to legal disputes and distractions from the core objective of winning elections,” Agunloye stated.

The SDP’s decision has put key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and several former ministers from the Muhammadu Buhari administration, in a tough spot.

Sources who spoke with Punch revealed that these leaders, who had once hoped to form a broad coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027, are now looking for alternative political platforms.

Atiku’s announcement to form a broad opposition coalition was bolstered by the recent defection of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the SDP.

This raised hopes for a wider political realignment. However, with the SDP’s rejection of the merger terms, discussions among these opposition leaders are now at a crossroads.

The refusal of the SDP leadership to make necessary structural changes has caused tension. A key figure in the opposition realignment, the former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the APC, Salihu Lukman, spoke candidly about the impasse in an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

“The issue is for the SDP leadership to open up and agree to produce new leadership that reflects the new setup, from the ward level to the national level. “They are resisting this, and it has become a major obstacle,” Lukman explained

Lukman further compared the situation to buying a house but being told that no changes could be made after moving in, adding that this has created a bottleneck in the ongoing negotiations.

Despite the impasse, Agunloye remains resolute about the SDP’s position. He stressed that the party does not want its leadership to be dictated by new entrants or to adhere to any merger conditions.

“We do not want to be bought off. “Some are not interested in our identity or what we stand for. They want to change the name, constitution, and manifesto of the party, and that is not something we are willing to accept,” Agunloye explained

The SDP is pushing for a “working arrangement” rather than a full merger. This would allow opposition parties to collaborate while maintaining their respective identities. Agunloye emphasized that the party seeks to optimize resources, experience, and reach in order to win elections.

“What we want is election victory, and that’s what we can achieve regardless of the challenges we face. “We want transparency, fairness, and an equal playing field in this collaboration,” Agunloye stated

While the SDP remains firm in its position, opposition leaders are not backing down. A former minister under Buhari, who is part of the ongoing political realignment, revealed that discussions are still in progress with several parties.

“Our platform considerations for acquisition, adoption, and merger are not exclusive to the SDP.

“We are exploring options beyond the SDP, including possibly reviving dormant parties or acquiring smaller platforms to avoid the conflicts that often arise in large mergers,” the former minister shared

The opposition leaders are carefully weighing their options, hoping to find the most viable platform for the 2027 elections.

“There are numerous possibilities. “We are still processing our strategies, and no collective decision has been made yet. But rest assured, the goal remains a united front against President Tinubu in 2027,” the former minister said